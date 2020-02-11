Allmand Bros., Inc. Introduces New Light Towers And Towable Heater At ARA Show 2020

HOLDREGE, Neb., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Allmand Bros., Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and a manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Night-Lite™ GR-Series light tower line and Maxi-Heat™ 1M BTU towable heater at the 2020 ARA Show.

“The new, compact GR-Series light towers offer customers the flexibility of several powertrain options, including air-cooled diesel, gasoline or a towable chain unit, and further expands our portfolio of leading job site and special event lighting solutions,” says Joan Westwater, product manager job site, Allmand. “We’re also excited to launch our new, versatile Maxi-Heat 1M BTU towable heater, which rounds out our heater lineup and provides reliable heat that easily transitions from warming equipment to curing concrete.”

Show attendees will have the opportunity to see the new Night-Lite™ GR-Series light tower, which is designed to be a compact work horse on the job site. The air-cooled Yanmar diesel engine provides lightweight, low maintenance power and can handle temperatures of -6 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Featuring a 45-gallon fuel tank, four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens clock in with a 300-hour run time — the longest in the industry. 20 units can be shipped on a 48-foot truck, and each tower offers a 12% increase in total cost of ownership compared to the leading competitor based on 5 years of service and industry residual value.

“We’re excited to be among the first to offer an air-cooled diesel engine powered light tower, which reduces maintenance, lowers total cost of ownership and increases uptime,” said Westwater.

In addition to the engine powered units, Allmand is also launching a simpler, lighter and lower cost GR-Series Chain light tower. The towable chain unit is easy to deploy and maneuver. Offering flexible power, it works with any 15- or 20-amp power source and features daisy-chain capabilities to fully illuminate the job site.

Also on display is the new Maxi-Heat® 1M BTU, a robustly designed towable indirect fired heater. With two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat, this unit provides reliable heat in even the harshest of conditions. For ease of operation, the Maxi-Heat comes fully equipped with the iQ system, which automatically calibrates each burner for reliable trouble-free operation and eliminates the tedious trial and error combustion measurements and adjustments. Recirculation is standard on all Maxi-Heat products, resulting in increased efficiency and lower fuel consumption.

In addition to the new light towers and heater, a new Night-Lite E Series manual winch plug-in light tower unit will be on display. Made to withstand 50 mph winds with multi-directional forklift pockets and eco-friendly features, this light tower is meant to last. Offering 147,344 lumens output to light up your space with 4 LED light fixtures, it also features an automatic on and off functionality with a timer and photocell.

