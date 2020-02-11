Ardmore Shipping: Rises after swinging to quarterly profit













** Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp up 11.2% at $5.91 – stock among biggest NYSE-listed gainers and set for its best day in over seven months

** Stock also set for only its second day of gains in last nine sessions

** ASC, which provides shipping services to oil cos, reports Q4 adj. EPS of $0.08, compared with an adj. loss of $0.26 per share a year earlier

** Also reports ~4% rise in Q4 revenue

** "The product tanker market has performed very well over the past few months with rates rising to levels not seen since 2015," – CEO Anthony Gurnee

** Gurnee says impact of coronavirus outbreak is beginning to be felt in product tanker rates, particularly in Far East

** Including session's gain, ASC has risen ~2% over last 12 months; stock down over 35% YTD

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)