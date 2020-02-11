Brokerage Simmons says gas markets in pitch black, downgrades Range Resources, Gulfport













** Simmons Energy says deteriorating global gas prices have raised concerns over less robust LNG utilization during the summer which would be detrimental to inventory balances/prices

** Brokerage says darkness in gas markets has devolved into "pitch black" as fears surrounding the coronavirus, coupled with a globally warm winter, have driven a collapse in international prices

** Brokerage continues to believe gas prices are below mid-cycle thresholds necessary to meet medium-term demand

** Downgrades oil and gas producers Range Resources and Gulfport Energy to "neutral" from "overweight"

** Also cuts RRC's PT to $4.5 from $6.5, GPOR to $2 from $5

** Simmons feels comfortable having an "overweight" rating on Cabot Oil & Gas

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)