Canada Invests in Clean Technology for Sudbury Mining Industry

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ – Sudbury's mining and minerals industry is a leader in clean growth. This growth is vital, as developing Canada's natural resources in more sustainable ways will create good jobs, increase competitiveness and reduce pollution as we move toward a clean energy future.

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, accompanied by Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, today announced a $3.5-million investment in two projects that are helping to green Canada's mining industry.

This investment includes:

$2 million to FVT Research, a B.C.-based manufacturer of battery-electric drive systems for the design, development and testing of a 14-ton battery-electric vehicle for underground mining activities. This project will convert one of the largest pieces of underground mining equipment from diesel to battery power.

to FVT Research, a B.C.-based manufacturer of battery-electric drive systems for the design, development and testing of a 14-ton battery-electric vehicle for underground mining activities. This project will convert one of the largest pieces of underground mining equipment from diesel to battery power. $1.5 million to the Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO), a Sudbury -based non-profit, to develop a Natural Heat Exchange Engineering Technology (NHEET), which is a method for the engineering of natural heat exchangers using fractured rocks to improve air delivery in deep underground mines.

Both projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada's energy, mining and forest sectors. The program is a $155-million investment fund that helps emerging clean technologies further reduce their impacts on air, land and water while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

The Clean Growth Program also provides federal laboratory support for innovators under the Science and Technology Assistance for Cleantech initiative, intended to help bring Canadian clean technologies to market by providing federal research expertise, facilities and equipment. The federal government is pleased to support these projects with the Ontario Centres of Excellence in order to help Canada to meet its climate change goals, create economic opportunities and expand global-market opportunities.

The Government of Canada will continue to support energy projects that create a clean, sustainable, competitive natural resources sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

“Our government continues to invest in projects that are positioning Canada's mining industry to lead the clean energy future. Through ingenious ideas and dedicated partners, we are promoting competitiveness and helping ensure good mining jobs in Sudbury for years to come.”

Paul Lefebvre

Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

“I commend our government for supporting innovative technology development by supporting local organizations like FVT Research and MIRARCO. Investments like this one help ensure that Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury's mining industry remains at the forefront through the development and adoption of innovative and green technologies for a cleaner future. “

Marc G. Serré,

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

“FVT Research look forward to bringing our Canadian technologies to the underground mining industry and improving the world's environment, the work environment and the profitability of the industry.”

Todd Pratt

CEO, FVT Research

“We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Laurentian University, CanmetMINING and Cambrian College. With a successful project outcome, NHEET systems will contribute to safer working environments in deep mines, exploiting a natural heat exchange mechanism that displaces costly artificial refrigeration and heating. Mining companies that would like to participate in this project are warmly invited to contact us.”

Jennifer Abols

President and CEO, MIRARCO

“Cambrian College consistently ranks among Canada's top applied research colleges, and these two projects are the latest example of how we are being sought out by industry partners to use research to find solutions to real-world, real-time challenges. Applied research is great for our community partners, our faculty and research staff, and especially our students.

Bill Best

President of Cambrian College

