Chevron's said a process unit start up on Tuesday morning caused brief flaring at its 245,271 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Richmond, California.

"Refinery employees quickly addressed the cause and the flaring stopped," a company spokesman said in an e-mailed response.

The company had earlier reported flaring in a filing with the state pollution regulator.

