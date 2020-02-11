CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

CANONSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) (the “Partnership) reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Highlights Include:

Cash distribution of $0.5125 per limited partner unit for 4Q19;

Net income of $9.0 million and $45.6 million for 4Q19 and 2019, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $23.6 million and $99.4 million for 4Q19 and 2019, respectively;

Distribution coverage ratio 1 of 0.9x for 4Q19 and 1.0x for 2019;

Net leverage ratio 1 of 1.8x as of December 31, 2019 ;

Second strongest sales volume year ever for the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC); and

Harvey Mine achieved annual production record.

Management Comments

“2019 was quite a challenging year, as our industry dealt with weakening commodity and capital markets, which led to several bankruptcies in the coal space,” said Jimmy Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. “Despite such a tough backdrop, I am pleased to announce that we delivered a strong set of results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. While U.S. coal production is estimated to have declined by 9% compared to 2018, CCR produced and sold 6.8 million tons in 2019, which is largely unchanged from the record production and sales levels set in 2018. These results were driven by our contracting strategy, well-capitalized asset base and consistent operational performance.”

“We also achieved significant improvements on the safety front. Our total recordable incident rate at the PAMC for 2019 improved by 44.7% and our total number of exceptions improved by 41.4%, compared to 2018. Safety remains our top core value, and we continue to strive towards zero life-altering incidents.”

Sales and Marketing

Our Sales and Marketing team sold 1.68 million tons of coal during the fourth quarter of 2019 at an average revenue per ton of $45.14, compared to 1.75 million tons at an average revenue per ton of $49.81 in the year-ago period. Despite a 25% lower average PJM West day-ahead power price, a 36% lower average API 2 prompt month coal price and a 36% lower average Henry Hub natural gas spot price in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018, our average revenue per ton declined only 9% across the same time period due to our strong contracted position. On the sales volume front, the 91 thousand ton decline in 2019 compared to the year-ago period was mostly a function of reduced production.

During the quarter, we were successful in securing additional coal sales contracts and are currently approximately 95% contracted for 2020 and 43% contracted for 2021, assuming the midpoint of our coal sales volume guidance range.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, inventories at domestic utilities stood at approximately 124 million tons at the end of November 2019, which is approximately 18% higher compared to year-ago levels. While low natural gas and power prices have been weighing on broader coal demand, we continued to ship all the coal we produced during the fourth quarter of 2019. Despite a warmer-than-normal start to 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects below-normal temperatures for most of the northern and northeastern areas of the U.S. in February. This development could help to reduce some of the coal stockpile overhang in the domestic markets we serve.

On the export front, low-priced LNG has weighed on coal demand abroad, as a glut of new projects came online in 2019. Additionally, API 2 spot prices for thermal coal delivered to Europe remained volatile throughout 2019, declining 39%. Our 2019 revenues were largely unaffected by this volatility due to our previously disclosed export contract, which runs through December 2020.

On the supply side, low prices are starting to drive global supply rationalization. We started seeing production cuts in the U.S. and Colombia in late 2019, and we are now starting to see Indonesia do the same. Most recently, Indonesia set its coal production output target to 550 million tons in 2020, down from 610 million tons in 2019. Despite this planned production cut, Indonesia’s coal consumption is expected to rise from 138 million tons in 2019 to 155 million tons in 2020, which should help to tighten the international market.

Operations Summary

CCR produced 1.68 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2019, which compares to 1.71 million tons in the year-ago quarter. This brings total CCR production to 6.82 million tons in 2019, which is the second highest production year in the PAMC’s history. Despite a challenged commodity market, the complex ran at approximately 96% capacity utilization during 2019, highlighting the sustained desirability of our product. Additionally, our Harvey mine set an individual production record during the year of 1.26 million tons, exceeding its previous record set in 2018. This also marks its third consecutive record-setting year.

Our total costs during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $70.8 million compared to $72.7 million in the year-ago period. Average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 for the fourth quarter was $30.38 compared to $30.54 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to reduced maintenance and supply costs and contractor and purchased services costs. For 2019, our total costs were $287.4 million compared to $290.6 million in the prior year. Our 2019 average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 was $30.97 compared to $29.29 for 2018. The increase was primarily driven by additional equipment rebuilds and longwall overhauls due to the timing of longwall moves and panel development. Also, the Partnership faced atypical challenges during the current year, including a roof fall and equipment breakdowns, resulting in higher mine maintenance and project expenses. Subsidence expense also increased in the year-to-year comparison, primarily due to the timing and nature of the properties undermined.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Coal Production million tons 1.68 1.71 Coal Sales million tons 1.68 1.75 Average Revenue Per Ton per ton $45.14 $49.81 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold1 per ton $30.38 $30.54 Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold1 per ton $14.76 $19.27

Quarterly Distribution

During the fourth quarter of 2019, CCR generated net cash provided by operating activities of $13.6 million and distributable cash flow1 of $12.7 million, yielding a distribution coverage ratio1 of 0.9x. During the quarter, our net cash provided by operating activities was impacted by unfavorable changes in working capital. Our distribution coverage ratio calculation is based on quarterly estimated maintenance capital expenditures of $9.0 million, while our actual cash maintenance capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $7.8 million. Based on our full year 2019 distribution coverage ratio1 of 1.0x, the board of directors of the general partner has elected to pay a cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the general partner interest. As previously announced on January 24, 2020, the distribution to all unitholders of the Partnership will be made on February 14, 2020, to such holders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2020.

2020 Guidance and Outlook

Based on our current contracted position, estimated prices and production plans, we are providing the following financial and operating performance guidance for 2020.

Coal sales volumes – 6.1-6.6 million tons

Coal average revenue per ton – $43.00 – $45.00

– Cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 – $30.00 – $31.50

– – Adjusted EBITDA 2 – $67 – $80 million

– – Capital expenditures – $25 – $30 million

Footnotes:

1 “adjusted EBITDA”, “distribution coverage ratio”, “distributable cash flow”, “average cash cost of coal sold per ton”, “average cash margin per ton sold” and “net leverage ratio” are non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures immediately below the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2 CCR is unable to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income or average cash cost of coal sold per ton guidance to total costs, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR’s assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines – Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey – and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high-Btu North Appalachian thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold on a cost per ton basis. Our cost of coal sold per ton represents our costs of coal sold divided by the tons of coal we sell. We define cost of coal sold as operating and other production costs related to produced tons sold, along with changes in coal inventory, both in volumes and carrying values. The cost of coal sold per ton includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes, direct administration, and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. Our costs exclude any indirect costs such as selling, general and administrative costs, freight expenses, interest expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on non-production assets and other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cost of coal sold is total costs. The cash cost of coal sold includes cost of coal sold less depreciation, depletion and amortization cost on production assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cash cost of coal sold is total costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold to total costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Costs $ 70,819 $ 72,715 $ 287,377 $ 290,609 Freight Expense (1,388) (1,449) (4,917) (10,893) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (2,521) (3,671) (12,874) (13,931) Interest Expense, Net (2,109) (1,372) (6,604) (6,667) Other Costs (Non-Production) (1,496) (1,724) (5,650) (11,534) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (525) (541) (2,130) (2,166) Cost of Coal Sold $ 62,780 $ 63,958 $ 255,202 $ 245,418 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Production) (11,643) (10,432) (43,677) (42,576) Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 51,137 $ 53,526 $ 211,525 $ 202,842

We define average cash margin per ton as average coal revenue per ton, net of average cash cost of coal sold per ton. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to average cash margin per ton is total coal revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation of average cash margin per ton sold to coal revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Coal Revenue $ 75,966 $ 86,947 $ 322,132 $ 341,073 Operating and Other Costs 52,633 55,250 217,175 214,376 Less: Other Costs (Non-Production) (1,496) (1,724) (5,650) (11,534) Cash Cost of Coal Sold 51,137 53,526 211,525 202,842 Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12,168 10,973 45,807 44,742 Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (525) (541) (2,130) (2,166) Cost of Coal Sold $ 62,780 $ 63,958 $ 255,202 $ 245,418 Total Tons Sold 1,683 1,746 6,829 6,920 Average Revenue Per Ton Sold $ 45.14 $ 49.81 $ 47.17 $ 49.28 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton 30.38 30.54 30.97 29.29 Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs Per Ton Sold 6.93 6.10 6.40 6.17 Average Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton 37.31 36.64 37.37 35.46 Average Margin Per Ton Sold 7.83 13.17 9.80 13.82 Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs Per Ton Sold 6.93 6.10 6.40 6.17 Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold $ 14.76 $ 19.27 $ 16.20 $ 19.99

We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards including phantom units under the CONSOL Coal Resources LP 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“unit-based compensation”). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is net income.

We define distributable cash flow as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as unit-based compensation, less net cash interest paid and estimated maintenance capital expenditures, which is defined as those forecasted average capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the operating capacity of our capital assets. These estimated capital expenditures do not reflect the actual cash capital expenditures incurred in the period presented. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to distributable cash flow are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define distribution coverage ratio as a ratio of the distributable cash flow to the distributions paid.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated. The table also presents a reconciliation of distributable cash flow to net income and operating cash flows, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 8,974 $ 16,588 $ 45,551 $ 66,566 Plus: Interest Expense, Net 2,109 1,372 6,604 6,667 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12,168 10,973 45,807 44,742 Unit-Based Compensation 327 472 1,409 1,842 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,578 $ 29,405 $ 99,371 $ 119,817 Less: Cash Interest 1,951 1,952 7,473 7,217 Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,965 8,980 35,911 35,949 Distributable Cash Flow $ 12,662 $ 18,473 $ 55,987 $ 76,651 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 13,620 $ 30,245 $ 81,125 $ 125,379 Plus: Interest Expense, Net 2,109 1,372 6,604 6,667 Other, Including Working Capital 7,849 (2,212) 11,642 (12,229) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,578 $ 29,405 $ 99,371 $ 119,817 Less: Cash Interest 1,951 1,952 7,473 7,217 Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,965 8,980 35,911 35,949 Distributable Cash Flow $ 12,662 $ 18,473 $ 55,987 $ 76,651 Minimum Distributions $ 14,405 $ 14,348 $ 57,619 $ 57,392 Distribution Coverage Ratio 0.9 1.3 1.0 1.3

We define net leverage ratio as the ratio of net debt to last twelve month (LTM) earnings before interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards, amortization of debt issuance and capitalized interest.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the net leverage ratio to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure on a historical basis for the period indicated (in thousands).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net Income $ 45,551 Plus: Interest Expense, Net 6,604 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 45,807 Unit-Based Compensation 1,409 Non-Cash Expense, Net of Cash Payments for Legacy Employee Liabilities 1,147 Other Adjustments to Net Income 1,671 EBITDA per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 102,189 Borrowings Under Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 180,925 Finance Leases and Asset-Backed Financing 6,897 Total Debt 187,822 Less: Cash on Hand 543 Net Debt Per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 187,279 Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 1.8

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP

CONDENSED EARNINGS SUMMARY

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Coal Revenue $ 75,966 $ 86,947 Freight Revenue 1,388 1,449 Other Income 2,439 907 Total Revenue and Other Income 79,793 89,303 Cost of Coal Sold: Operating Costs 51,137 53,526 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,643 10,432 Total Cost of Coal Sold 62,780 63,958 Other Costs: Other Costs 1,496 1,724 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 525 541 Total Other Costs 2,021 2,265 Freight Expense 1,388 1,449 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2,521 3,671 Interest Expense 2,109 1,372 Total Costs 70,819 72,715 Net Income $ 8,974 $ 16,588 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,578 $ 29,405 Distributable Cash Flow $ 12,662 $ 18,473

CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 543 $ 1,003 Trade Receivables, net of allowance 32,769 21,871 Other Current Assets 19,971 17,230 Total Current Assets 53,283 40,104 Total Property, Plant and Equipment—Net 413,660 419,551 Total Other Assets 29,151 14,908 TOTAL ASSETS $ 496,094 $ 474,563 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Total Current Liabilities $ 68,931 $ 64,084 Total Long-Term Debt 182,570 168,067 Total Other Liabilities 32,732 17,672 Total Partners’ Capital 211,861 224,740 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL $ 496,094 $ 474,563

CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 8,974 $ 16,588 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided By Operating

Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12,168 10,973 Other Non-Cash Adjustments to Net Income 371 568 Changes in Working Capital (7,893) 2,116 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 13,620 30,245 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures (7,823) (10,887) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 2 — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,821) (10,887) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net Payments on Long-Term Debt (1,463) (4,927) Payments for Unitholder Distributions (14,404) (14,348) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (15,867) (19,275) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash $ (10,068) $ 83 Cash at Beginning of Period 10,611 920 Cash at End of Period $ 543 $ 1,003

SOURCE CONSOL Coal Resources LP