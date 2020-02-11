Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced unaudited reported earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, of $1.1 billion ($1.32 per share) compared with net income of $641 million ($0.97 per share) for the same period in 2018. Reported earnings for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $1.4 billion ($1.73 per share) compared with earnings of $2.4 billion ($3.74 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $988 million ($1.18 per share), compared with operating earnings of $592 million ($0.89 per share) for the same period in 2018. Operating earnings for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $3.4 billion ($4.24 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.7 billion ($4.05 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Operating earnings guidance

Dominion Energy expects 2020 operating earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share, compared to full-year 2019 operating earnings of $4.24 per share. Positive drivers include regulated investment growth across electric and gas businesses, lower financing costs due to lower average debt balances, the full-year impact of the Millstone nuclear facility zero-carbon procurement contract, and lower depreciation expense associated with an anticipated extension of the useful life assumption for our regulated nuclear plants in Virginia. The company expects negative drivers for the year to include increased minority interest expense associated with the equity recapitalization of Cove Point, share dilution, two planned refueling outages at Millstone and lower New England capacity prices.

First-quarter 2020 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company’s incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings first-quarter and full-year 2020 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including proposed carbon regulations; cost of environmental compliance; changes in enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for other acquisitions and divestitures; changes in demand for Dominion Energy’s services; additional competition in Dominion Energy’s industries; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; and the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income* Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31 , 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenue $ 4,475 $ 3,361 $ 16,572 $ 13,366 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 655 686 2,938 2,814 Purchased electric capacity 14 35 88 122 Purchased gas 426 236 1,536 645 Other operations and maintenance1 1,154 896 5,681 3,481 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 664 513 2,655 2,000 Other taxes 221 161 1,040 703 Total operating expenses 3,134 2,527 13,938 9,765 Income from operations 1,341 834 2,634 3,601 Other income 333 363 986 1,021 Interest and related charges 401 440 1,773 1,493 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense 1,273 757 1,847 3,129 Income tax expense 173 95 381 580 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,100 662 1,466 2,549 Noncontrolling interests 1 21 18 102 Net Income attributable to Dominion Energy $ 1,099 $ 641 $ 1,448 $ 2,447 Reported earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.32 $ 0.97 $ 1.73 $ 3.74 Average shares outstanding, diluted 826.3 660.9 808.9 654.9 1) Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 – Segment Reported and Operating Earnings Unaudited (millions, except earnings per share) Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,099 $ 641 $ 458 Pre-tax loss (income)2 73 (50) 123 Income tax2 (184) 1 (185) Adjustments to reported earnings (111) (49) (62) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 988 $ 592 $ 396 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 403 333 70 Gas Transmission & Storage 360 257 103 Gas Distribution 173 118 55 Dominion Energy South Carolina 98 – 98 Contracted Generation 114 5 109 Corporate and Other (160) (121) (39) $ 988 $ 592 $ 396 Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 1.32 $ 0.97 $ 0.35 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) (0.14) (0.08) (0.06) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.18 $ 0.89 $ 0.29 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 0.49 0.50 (0.01) Gas Transmission & Storage 0.43 0.39 0.04 Gas Distribution 0.21 0.18 0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.12 – 0.12 Contracted Generation 0.14 0.01 0.13 Corporate and Other (0.21) (0.19) (0.02) $ 1.18 $ 0.89 $ 0.29 Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 826.3 660.9 (millions, except earnings per share) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,448 $ 2,447 $ (999) Pre-tax loss (income)2 2,500 201 2,299 Income tax2 (501) 3 (504) Adjustments to reported earnings 1,999 204 1,795 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3,447 $ 2,651 $ 796 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 1,786 1,596 190 Gas Transmission & Storage 934 844 90 Gas Distribution 488 373 115 Dominion Energy South Carolina 430 – 430 Contracted Generation 276 245 31 Corporate and Other (467) (407) (60) $ 3,447 $ 2,651 $ 796 Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1.73 $ 3.74 $ (2.01) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 2.51 0.31 2.20 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 4.24 $ 4.05 $ 0.19 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 2.21 2.44 (0.23) Gas Transmission & Storage 1.16 1.29 (0.13) Gas Distribution 0.60 0.57 0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.53 – 0.53 Contracted Generation 0.34 0.37 (0.03) Corporate and Other (0.60) (0.62) 0.02 $ 4.24 $ 4.05 $ 0.19 Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 808.9 654.9

1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find “GAAP Reconciliation” in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy’s website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company’s convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Form 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 – Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $2.5 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.3 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $427 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $112 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $516 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $783 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $198 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,099 $1,448 Adjustments to reported earnings 1: Pre-tax loss (income) 1,640 656 131 73 2,500 Income tax (87) (91) (139) (184) (501) 1,553 565 (8) (111) 1,999 Operating earnings $873 $619 $967 $988 $3,447 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.6 813.0 826.3 808.9 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.05 $1.17 $1.32 $1.73 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.96 0.72 0.01 (0.14) 2.51 Operating earnings per share 2 $1.10 $0.77 $1.18 $1.18 $4.24 1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table: 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 Pre-tax loss (income): Merger and integration-related costs 1,429 542 60 258 2,289 Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 211 47 (22) 783 Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113) Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553) Other 30 (14) 52 26 94 $1,640 $656 $131 $73 $2,500 Income tax expense (benefit): Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (255) (91) (139) (196) (681) Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194 Other (30) 0 0 16 (14) ($87) ($91) ($139) ($184) ($501)

* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company’s year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective rate. 2)The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company’s convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 – Reconciliation of 2018 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2018 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2018)

The $201 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2018 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$759 million net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer.

net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer. $219 million impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets.

impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets. $215 million charge associated with Virginia legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers.

charge associated with legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers. $170 million net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds. $124 million charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant.

charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant. $81 million charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in April.

charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of legislation in April. $74 million of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our Virginia service territory.

of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our service territory. $37 million of transaction and transition costs associated with the Dominion Energy Questar combination and the acquisition of SCANA Corporation.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 2018 2 Reported earnings $503 $449 $854 $641 $2,447 Adjustments to reported earnings 1: Pre-tax loss (income) 305 145 (199) (50) 201 Income tax expense (benefit) (67) (34) 103 1 3 238 111 (96) (49) 204 Operating earnings $741 $560 $758 $592 $2,651 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 650.5 653.1 654.9 660.9 654.9 Reported earnings per share $0.77 $0.69 $1.30 $0.97 $3.74 Adjustments to reported earnings (after-tax) 0.37 0.17 (0.15) (0.08) 0.31 Operating earnings per share $1.14 $0.86 $1.15 $0.89 $4.05 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table: 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 2018 Pre-tax loss (income): Sale of non-core assets (70) (689) (759) Impairment of gathering & processing assets 219 219 Impact of Virginia rate legislation 215 215 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 43 (50) (149) 326 170 FERC-regulated plant disallowance 122 2 124 Future ash pond and landfill closure costs 81 81 Storm costs 31 43 74 Merger-related transaction and transition costs 16 9 3 9 37 Other (17) 15 42 40 $305 $145 ($199) ($50) $201 Income tax expense (benefit): Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (67) (34) 38 11 (52) Re-measurement of Deferred Tax balances ** 47 (1) 46 Valuation Allowance *** 18 (9) 9 ($67) ($34) $103 $1 $3

* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company’s year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. ** During 2018, the Companies recorded further adjustments to deferred taxes in accordance with recently released tax reform guidance and to revise estimates made at year-end 2017. *** In 3Q18, a valuation allowance was established against the portion of a deferred tax asset associated with the non-core assets that was no longer projected of being utilized to offset future taxable income. In 4Q18, the amount was adjusted based on management’s assessment that it is more-likely-than-not that a portion of the deferred tax asset would be realized in 2018, to reduce tax expense associated with the sale. 2) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference.

Schedule 4 – Reconciliation of 2019 Earnings to 2018 Preliminary, Unaudited Twelve Months Ended (millions, except EPS) December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($999) ($2.01) Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 2,299 Change in Income tax 1 (504) Adjustments to reported earnings $1,795 $2.20 Change in consolidated operating earnings $796 $0.19 Dominion Energy Virginia Regulated electric sales: Weather ($14) ($0.02) Other 9 0.01 Rate adjustment clause equity return 84 0.13 Electric capacity 54 0.08 Renewable energy investment tax credits (14) (0.02) Other 71 0.11 Share dilution – (0.52) Change in contribution to operating earnings $190 ($0.23) Gas Transmission & Storage Cove Point export contracts $172 $0.26 Assignment of shale development rights (83) (0.12) Atlantic Coast Pipeline equity earnings 37 0.06 Interest expense (60) (0.09) Other 24 0.03 Share dilution – (0.27) Change in contribution to operating earnings $90 ($0.13) Gas Distribution Regulated gas sales: Weather ($3) $0.00 Other (2) 0.00 Rate adjustment clause equity return 16 0.02 SCANA combination 87 0.13 Other 17 0.02 Share dilution – (0.14) Change in contribution to operating earnings $115 $0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina SCANA combination $430 $0.53 Change in contribution to operating earnings $430 $0.53 Contracted Generation Margin $42 $0.06 Renewable energy investment tax credits 50 0.08 Sale of certain merchant generation facilitites (95) (0.14) Other 34 0.05 Share dilution – (0.08) Change in contribution to operating earnings $31 ($0.03) Corporate and Other Share dilution and other (60) 0.02 Change in contribution to operating earnings ($60) $0.02 Change in consolidated operating earnings $796 $0.19 Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($1,795) ($2.20) Change in consolidated reported earnings ($999) ($2.01) 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find “GAAP Reconciliation” in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy’s website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors. Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

