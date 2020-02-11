Enphase Energy Partners with CREATON to Provide Residential Solar Rooftop Solutions in Germany













‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it has collaborated with CREATON GmbH, one of the leading residential roof manufacturers in Europe, to deliver photovoltaic (PV) in-roof systems to residential solar customers throughout Germany.

CREATON, with offices and manufacturing plants located across Germany, offers an extensive range of products for pitched roof solutions, including both clay and concrete roof tiles, and system accessories. Its newly developed PV in-roof systems with Enphase Energy include Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters, along with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect the system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy. More information about this collaboration can be found here .

“We believe Enphase’s unique value proposition of high-output performance and flexible installation, as well as a safe all-AC system architecture will resonate well with our roofing customers,” said Matthias Meir, head of the PV division at CREATON GmbH. “The demand for residential solar in Germany is growing rapidly, and Enphase products’ ease of installation, superior energy production, smart monitoring system, and reliable, safe operation are some of the key reasons we will offer them to our customers.”

IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

“We are pleased to collaborate with CREATON to deliver PV rooftop solutions for residential customers in Germany,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “These rooftop solar solutions offer unique advantages, particularly in new build and small residential systems due to the scalable architecture of Enphase microinverters, and are expected to significantly enhance the customer experience in terms of quality and performance.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/de and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, IQ 7, IQ 7+, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About CREATON GmbH

CREATON is the expert for pitched roof solutions using clay roof tiles and concrete roof tiles. We stand for unlimited diversity of shapes, colours, materials and expertise in this field in which we have been operating since 1884. What does this mean for our customers? They have a partner at their side for whom the roof is more than just part of the building envelope; who works with them to find the right solution; who opens up numerous design and roofing possibilities for them and views the roof as an overall system; and who can provide outstanding service owing to our vast experience, technical knowledge and large network of sales consultants and application technicians.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected quality, reliability, safety, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, and the services provided by our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

