Exelon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Initiates 2020 Financial Outlook

“Each of our utilities achieved record-high customer satisfaction in 2019 as we continued to invest in infrastructure to increase reliability and prepare the grid to accommodate more renewable energy, electric vehicles and other technology necessary to meet the challenge of climate change,” said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “Our nuclear fleet achieved its highest capacity factor in company history, and our total generation output accounted for about 12 percent of all the carbon-free energy produced in the U.S., avoiding nearly 81 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. We continued to support the communities we serve last year by volunteering a record-breaking 251,000 hours and donating nearly $52 million to nonprofits.”

“We reported another strong year, with full-year adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $3.22 per share coming in above our revised guidance of $3.05 to $3.20 per share,” said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO, Exelon. “Last year we invested $5.5 billion in capital at the utilities – or about $150 million more than originally planned – to modernize the electric grid, and we are on track to invest an additional $6.5 billion in the year ahead as we work to provide our customers with more reliable service and help our states meet their environmental goals. With these investments and our continuing focus on reducing costs, we are providing 2020 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings guidance of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.”

Fourth Quarter 2019

Exelon’s GAAP Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $0.79 per share from $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings increased to $0.83 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $0.58 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 6.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings due to regulatory rate increases at PECO, BGE and PHI; and

Higher Generation earnings due to higher realized energy prices, decreased nuclear outage days, lower operating and maintenance expense and research and development income tax benefits, partially offset by lower capacity prices.

Full Year 2019

Exelon’s GAAP Net Income increased to $3.01 per share from $2.07 per share in 2018. Exelon’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for 2019 increased to $3.22 per share from $3.12 per share in 2018.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2019 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings due to regulatory rate increases at PECO, BGE and PHI and higher electric distribution, transmission and energy efficiency earnings at ComEd; partially offset by,

Lower Generation earnings due to lower realized energy and capacity prices, partially offset by lower operating and maintenance expense, decreased nuclear outage days and research and development income tax benefits.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd’s fourth quarter of 2019 GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings remained relatively consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd’s distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO’s fourth quarter of 2019 GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings remained relatively consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018. The favorable impacts of regulatory rate increases were offset by unfavorable weather conditions and volume and higher storm costs.

BGE

BGE’s fourth quarter of 2019 GAAP Net Income increased to $99 million from $71 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. BGE’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $101 million from $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to regulatory rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE’s distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

____________________

1Exelon’s five business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware; and Generation, which consists of owned and contracted electric generating facilities and wholesale and retail customer supply of electric and natural gas products and services, including renewable energy products and risk management services.

PHI

PHI’s fourth quarter of 2019 GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings remained relatively consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018. The favorable impacts of regulatory rate increases were offset by an increase in various expenses. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI’s distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland and Pepco District of Columbia are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Generation

Generation had GAAP Net Income of $397 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a GAAP Net Loss of $178 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Generation’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $427 million from $221 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting higher realized energy prices, decreased nuclear outage days, lower operating and maintenance expense and research and development income tax benefits, partially offset by lower capacity prices.

The proportion of expected generation hedged for the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York and ERCOT reportable segments as of Dec. 31, 2019, was 91.0% to 94.0% for 2020 and 61.0% to 64.0% for 2021.

Initiates Annual Guidance for 2020

Exelon introduced a guidance range for 2020 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $3.00-$3.30 per share. The outlook for 2020 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for Exelon and its subsidiaries excludes the following items:

Mark-to-market adjustments from economic hedging activities;

Unrealized gains and losses from NDT funds to the extent not offset by contractual accounting as described in the notes to the consolidated financial statements;

Certain costs related to plant retirements;

Certain costs incurred to achieve cost management program savings;

Other items not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business; and

Generation’s noncontrolling interest related to exclusion items

Recent Developments and Fourth Quarter Highlights

ComEd Distribution Formula Rate: On Dec. 4, 2019, the Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order approving ComEd’s 2019 annual distribution formula rate update. The final order resulted in a $17 million decrease to the revenue requirement, reflecting a $51 million increase for the initial revenue requirement for 2019 and a $68 million decrease related to the annual reconciliation for 2018. The decrease was set using an allowed return on rate base of 6.51% for the initial revenue requirement and the annual reconciliation, inclusive of an allowed ROE of 8.91%. The rates were effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

On Dec. 4, 2019, the Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order approving ComEd’s 2019 annual distribution formula rate update. The final order resulted in a $17 million decrease to the revenue requirement, reflecting a $51 million increase for the initial revenue requirement for 2019 and a $68 million decrease related to the annual reconciliation for 2018. The decrease was set using an allowed return on rate base of 6.51% for the initial revenue requirement and the annual reconciliation, inclusive of an allowed ROE of 8.91%. The rates were effective on Jan. 1, 2020. PECO Transmission Formula Rate: On Dec. 5, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order approving a settlement agreement related to PECO’s May 2017 request to implement a formula rate. The settlement agreement provided for an increase of $14 million with a return on base of 7.62% compared with PECO’s initial formula rate filing and allows for an ROE of 10.35%, inclusive of a 50 basis point adder for being a member of a Regional Transmission Organization.

On Dec. 5, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order approving a settlement agreement related to PECO’s May 2017 request to implement a formula rate. The settlement agreement provided for an increase of $14 million with a return on base of 7.62% compared with PECO’s initial formula rate filing and allows for an ROE of 10.35%, inclusive of a 50 basis point adder for being a member of a Regional Transmission Organization. BGE Maryland Natural Gas and Electric Distribution Base Rate Case: On Dec. 17, 2019, the Maryland Public Service Commission (MDPSC) issued an order approving a settlement under which BGE’s annual electric and natural gas distribution revenues were increased by $18 million and $45 million, respectively. The rates were effective on Dec. 17, 2019. Under the settlement, the ROEs for purposes of calculating the Allowance for Funds Used During Construction and all authorized surcharges and regulatory asset carrying costs shall be 9.70% for electric and 9.75% for gas.

On Dec. 17, 2019, the Maryland Public Service Commission (MDPSC) issued an order approving a settlement under which BGE’s annual electric and natural gas distribution revenues were increased by $18 million and $45 million, respectively. The rates were effective on Dec. 17, 2019. Under the settlement, the ROEs for purposes of calculating the Allowance for Funds Used During Construction and all authorized surcharges and regulatory asset carrying costs shall be 9.70% for electric and 9.75% for gas. DPL Maryland Electric Distribution Rate Case: On Dec. 5, 2019, DPL filed an application with the MDPSC to increase its annual electric distribution rates by $19 million, reflecting a requested ROE of 10.3%. DPL currently expects a decision in the third quarter of 2020 but cannot predict if the MDPSC will approve the application as filed.

On Dec. 5, 2019, DPL filed an application with the MDPSC to increase its annual electric distribution rates by $19 million, reflecting a requested ROE of 10.3%. DPL currently expects a decision in the third quarter of 2020 but cannot predict if the MDPSC will approve the application as filed. FERC Order on the PJM MOPR: On Dec. 19, 2019, FERC issued an order directing PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM) to extend the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) to include new and existing resources, including nuclear, that receive state subsidies, effective as of PJM’s next capacity auction. Unless Illinois and New Jersey can implement a Fixed Resource Requirement (FRR) program in their PJM zones, the MOPR will apply to Generation’s nuclear plants in those states receiving ZEC benefits, resulting in higher offers for those units that may not clear the capacity market. On Jan. 21, 2020, Exelon, PJM and a number of other entities submitted individual requests for rehearing. Exelon is currently working with PJM and other stakeholders to pursue the FRR option but cannot predict whether the legislative and regulatory changes can be implemented prior to the next capacity auction in PJM. If Generation’s state-supported nuclear plants in PJM or NYISO are subjected to the MOPR without compensation under an FRR or similar program, it could have a material adverse impact on Exelon’s and Generation’s financial statements.

On Dec. 19, 2019, FERC issued an order directing PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM) to extend the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) to include new and existing resources, including nuclear, that receive state subsidies, effective as of PJM’s next capacity auction. Unless Illinois and New Jersey can implement a Fixed Resource Requirement (FRR) program in their PJM zones, the MOPR will apply to Generation’s nuclear plants in those states receiving ZEC benefits, resulting in higher offers for those units that may not clear the capacity market. On Jan. 21, 2020, Exelon, PJM and a number of other entities submitted individual requests for rehearing. Exelon is currently working with PJM and other stakeholders to pursue the FRR option but cannot predict whether the legislative and regulatory changes can be implemented prior to the next capacity auction in PJM. If Generation’s state-supported nuclear plants in PJM or NYISO are subjected to the MOPR without compensation under an FRR or similar program, it could have a material adverse impact on Exelon’s and Generation’s financial statements. CENG Put Option: On Nov. 20, 2019, Generation received notice of EDF’s intention to exercise the put option to sell its 49.99% equity interest in CENG to Generation and the put automatically exercised on Jan. 19, 2020 at the end of the sixty-day advance notice period. Under the terms of the Put Option, the purchase price is to be determined by agreement of the parties, or absent such agreement, by a third-party arbitration process. Any resulting sale would be subject to the approval of the New York Public Service Commission, FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The process and regulatory approvals could take one to two years or more to complete.

On Nov. 20, 2019, Generation received notice of EDF’s intention to exercise the put option to sell its 49.99% equity interest in CENG to Generation and the put automatically exercised on Jan. 19, 2020 at the end of the sixty-day advance notice period. Under the terms of the Put Option, the purchase price is to be determined by agreement of the parties, or absent such agreement, by a third-party arbitration process. Any resulting sale would be subject to the approval of the New York Public Service Commission, FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The process and regulatory approvals could take one to two years or more to complete. Nuclear Operations: Generation’s nuclear fleet, including its owned output from the Salem Generating Station and 100% of the CENG units, produced 44,647 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 45,809 GWhs in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding Salem, the Exelon-operated nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 95.0% capacity factor for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 95.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding Salem, the number of planned refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 64, compared with 76 in the fourth quarter of 2018. There were eight non-refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 18 in 2018 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Generation’s nuclear fleet, including its owned output from the Salem Generating Station and 100% of the CENG units, produced 44,647 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 45,809 GWhs in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding Salem, the Exelon-operated nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 95.0% capacity factor for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 95.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding Salem, the number of planned refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 64, compared with 76 in the fourth quarter of 2018. There were eight non-refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 18 in 2018 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fossil and Renewables Operations: The Dispatch Match rate for Generation’s gas and hydro fleet was 98.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Energy Capture for the wind and solar fleet was 96.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 97.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financing Activities: On Nov. 12, 2019, ComEd issued $300 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, 3.20% Series due Nov. 15, 2049. ComEd used the proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding commercial paper obligations and for general corporate purposes. On Dec. 12, 2019, DPL issued $75 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, 4.14% Series due Dec. 12, 2049. DPL used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.



GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliations

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2019 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.79 $ 773 $ 144 $ 118 $ 99 $ 65 $ 397 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $35 and $32, respectively) 0.10 101 — — — — 95 Unrealized Gains Related to Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT) Funds (net of taxes of $102) (0.12 ) (119 ) — — — — (119 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — 4 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $1) — 3 — — — — 3 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $6, $0, $0, $1 and $4, respectively) 0.02 21 — 1 2 3 13 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — 4 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.01 ) (8 ) — — — — (2 ) Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $8) 0.03 33 — — — — 33 2019 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.83 $ 810 $ 144 $ 119 $ 101 $ 68 $ 427

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2018 GAAP Net Income $ 0.16 $ 152 $ 141 $ 124 $ 71 $ 62 $ (178 ) Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $63 and $61, respectively) 0.19 178 — — — — 176 Unrealized Losses Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $172) 0.25 243 — — — — 243 Merger Commitments (net of taxes of $0 and $1, respectively) — — — — — 4 — Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $32 and $31, respectively) 0.10 90 — — — — 91 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $6, $0, $0, $1 and $5, respectively) 0.02 18 — 1 1 2 14 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — 4 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $1) — 3 — — — — 3 Gain on Contract Settlement (net of taxes of $20 and $19, respectively) (0.06 ) (55 ) — — — — (56 ) Reassessment of Deferred Income Taxes (entire amount represents tax expense) — 3 — — — — 1 Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $15) (0.08 ) (77 ) — — — — (77 ) 2018 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.58 $ 559 $ 141 $ 125 $ 72 $ 68 $ 221

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2019 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 3.01 $ 2,936 $ 688 $ 528 $ 360 $ 477 $ 1,125 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $66 and $58, respectively) 0.20 197 — — — — 175 Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $269) (0.31 ) (299 ) — — — — (299 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $56) 0.13 123 — — — — 123 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $9) 0.12 118 — — — — 118 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $17, $1, $1, $3 and $11, respectively) 0.05 51 — 3 4 7 35 Litigation Settlement Gain (net of taxes of $7) (0.02 ) (19 ) — — — — (19 ) Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $9) (0.09 ) (84 ) — — — — (84 ) Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $8, $6 and $2, respectively) 0.02 20 — — — 16 4 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.01 5 — — — 2 6 Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $26) 0.09 90 — — — — 90 2019 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 3.22 $ 3,139 $ 688 $ 531 $ 364 $ 502 $ 1,276

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2018 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon(a) ComEd PECO BGE PHI(a) Generation 2018 GAAP Net Income $ 2.07 $ 2,005 $ 664 $ 460 $ 313 $ 393 $ 370 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $89 and $84, respectively) 0.26 252 — — — — 241 Unrealized Losses Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $289) 0.35 337 — — — — 337 Merger and Integration Costs (net of taxes of $2) — 3 — — — — 3 Merger Commitments (net of taxes of $0 and $1, respectively) — — — — — 4 — Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $13) 0.04 35 — — — — 35 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $181 and $178, respectively) 0.53 512 — — — — 514 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $16, $1, $1, $2, and $12, respectively) 0.05 48 — 3 3 4 37 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $7, $6 and $1, respectively) 0.02 20 — — — 16 4 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $0) — (1 ) — — — — (1 ) Gain on Contract Settlement (net of taxes of $20 and $19, respectively) (0.06 ) (55 ) — — — — (56 ) Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.02 ) (22 ) — — — (7 ) (28 ) Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $24) (0.12 ) (113 ) — — — — (113 ) 2018 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 3.12 $ 3,021 $ 664 $ 463 $ 316 $ 410 $ 1,343

____________

(a) Exelon’s and PHI’s amounts have been revised to reflect the correction of an error.

Note:

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items except the unrealized gains and losses related to NDT funds, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2019 and 2018 ranged from 26.0% to 29.0%. Under IRS regulations, NDT fund returns are taxed at different rates for investments if they are in qualified or non-qualified funds. The effective tax rates for the unrealized gains and losses related to NDT funds were 46.1% and 41.4% for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and were 47.3% and 46.2% for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Exelon GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 (b) GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments Operating revenues $ 8,343 $ 67 (c) $ 8,812 $ 166 (c) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 3,766 (64 ) (c) 4,296 21 (c),(e),(j) Operating and maintenance 2,196 (32 ) (d),(e),(f),(g) 2,302 (38 ) (d),(e),(f),(g), (k) Depreciation and amortization 1,015 (20 ) (e) 1,068 (112 ) (e) Taxes other than income taxes 417 — 441 (1 ) (d) Total operating expenses 7,394 8,107 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 11 (11 ) (e) 1 — Operating income 960 706 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (395 ) (5 ) (c) (416 ) 15 (c) Other, net 391 (221 ) (i) (323 ) 425 (c),(i) Total other income and (deductions) (4 ) (739 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 956 (33 ) Income taxes 147 (61 ) (c),(d),(f),(g), (h),(i) (144 ) 252 (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j), (k) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) — (6 ) — Net income 808 105 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 (33 ) (l) (47 ) 77 (l) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 773 $ 152 Effective tax rate(m) 15.4 % 436.4 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.16 Average common shares outstanding Basic 974 969 Diluted 975 971

__________

(a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Certain immaterial prior year amounts in Exelon’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income have been revised to reflect the corrections of an error. (c) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (d) Adjustment to exclude severance and reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (e) In 2019, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of certain fossil sites. In 2018, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expense associated with Generation’s decision to early retire the Oyster Creek and Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear facilities. (f) Adjustment to exclude a change in environmental liabilities. (g) Adjustment to exclude asset impairments. (h) In 2019, adjustment to primarily exclude deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. In 2018, adjustment to exclude an adjustment to the remeasurement of deferred income taxes as a result of the TCJA. (i) Adjustment to exclude impact of net unrealized gains and losses on Generation’s NDT funds for Non-Regulatory and Regulatory Agreement Units. The impacts of the Regulatory Agreement Units, including the associated income taxes, are contractually eliminated, resulting in no earnings impact. (j) Adjustment to exclude the gain on the settlement of a long-term gas supply agreement at Generation. (k) Adjustment to exclude annual asset retirement obligation update. (l) Adjustment to exclude the elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interest related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to the impact of unrealized gains and losses on NDT funds at CENG. (m) The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 9.5% and 15.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Exelon GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 (b) GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments Operating revenues $ 34,438 $ 3 (c) $ 35,978 $ 263 (c) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 15,497 (224 ) (c),(d) 16,670 (38 ) (c),(d),(m) Operating and maintenance 8,615 37 (d),(e),(f),(g), (h),(j) 9,337 (272 ) (d),(e),(f),(h), (j),(l) Depreciation and amortization 4,252 (314 ) (d) 4,353 (553 ) (d) Taxes other than income taxes 1,732 — 1,783 (1 ) (e) Total operating expenses 30,096 32,143 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 31 (27 ) (d) 56 (48 ) (d) Gain on deconsolidation of business 1 — — — Operating income 4,374 3,891 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (1,616 ) 38 (c) (1,554 ) 25 (c) Other, net 1,227 (722 ) (c),(d),(k) (112 ) 625 (c),(k) Total other income and (deductions) (389 ) (1,666 ) Income before income taxes 3,985 2,225 Income taxes 774 (156 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j), (k) 118 600 (c),(d),(e),(f), (i),(j),(k),(l), (m) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (183 ) 164 (j) (28 ) — Net income 3,028 2,079 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 92 (91 ) (n) 74 113 (n) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,936 $ 2,005 Effective tax rate(o) 19.4 % 5.3 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 3.02 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 3.01 $ 2.07 Average common shares outstanding Basic 973 967 Diluted 974 969

__________