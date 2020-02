A process unit start-up on Tuesday caused flaring at Chevron's 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery at Richmond, California, a local media report said, citing a company official.

The company had earlier reported flaring in a filing with the state pollution regulator.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

