FOR SALE: Five Turnkey Injection/Disposal Pump Packages

Below are five competitively priced and rapidly deployable pump package options curated by Crusader Joint Ventures. All are READY TO SHIP in as little as one week! Ranging from 30HP to 200HP (see performance charts) and stored in Central Alberta for easy inspection (explore the 360º virtual tours). Purchase and rent-to-own options available.
#1 – 200HP Sour Water Injection Pump Package
A first-class pump package, that ran for less than a year because of a formation that never stopped taking low pressure water! Originally paid over $800,000 – We include NEW warranty and your price is half that.
- Up 1500# Rated Discharge & Up to 1000m3/day
- Fully Wired to JB’s & Includes a standalone MCC Building w VFD’s
- 12 Month Warranty
Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet
#2– 60HP 3100PSI Sour Water Injection Pump Package
- 1500# Discharge; Coated Pipe
- Charge pump, filters, start-up bypass, wired to JB’s, full QA
- $165,000
Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet
#3 – 125HP Union TD-120 Triplex Sour Pump Package
- 1500# Discharge
- Charge Pump and Filters
- 12 Month Warranty /w full QA
- Rent to Own or Purchase
Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet
#4 – 30HP 600# Triplex Pump Package
- 600# Discharge Pressure Rating
- No charge pump or filters; plenty of room to retrofit for it though
- Wired to JB’s, Inspected Pump, UT’s for Piping, Function Tested – $45,000
Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet
#5 – 60HP Triplex 2800BBL/Day Oil Transfer Package
- 1500# Discharge
- Ran for less than 24 hours LOL
- $145,000
- Includes Warranty
Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet
PLUS! A 100HP Sour 900# Pump Package will be returning from rental soon, call for details.
AND, coming this March – Pump Packages Simplified™!
RAPID DELIVERY OF NEW 300 to 800 horsepower pump packages. Click here to learn more.
Need a tank to go on-site?
- 30 NEW 1000BBL Painted – $30,000 each
- 5 NEW 1000BBL Coated/Insulated/Envirovault tanks – $53,000 each
- Used 400BBL Painted w/ Steam Coil – $11,000
- Barely Used 400BBL Painted and Coated w/ Steam Coil – $15,000 each
Call Kameron of Crusader Joint Ventures at 403-263-8078 or kameron@crusaderjv.com for pump or tank details.
Crusader Joint Ventures is a nimble network that efficiently mobilizes oil & gas production equipment via surplus, retrofits and new fabrications. Serving the oil & gas industry in Western Canada and internationally since 2005. Crusader is broker friendly.