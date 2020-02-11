MXN is a great example of paradoxical currency markets













Mexico's peso, which should be at risk from the negative sentiment surrounding the coronavirus and the drop in oil prices, is a great example of today's paradoxical currency markets. The peso hasn't dropped. It has rallied and looks set to add to gains. FX traders may now see bad news as good news . Volatility is low and the peso's supported by Mexico's high interest rates. The allure of big interest rate returns is much stronger when the prospect of a big FX move is reduced. Coupled to buoyant risk appetite that's reflected by stock markets, the peso as freely tradable currency is clearly proving to be irresistible. Traders are substantially long peso, but it's still rising. What traders must account for is how weak the peso was before this rally. USD/MXN has risen a long way. The target of a minimum technical retracement of the long-term rise is 16.0848. The peso must rise another 15% to hit that target.