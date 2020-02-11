Nigeria secures $1 mln U.S. grant to plan for gas-fired power plant













Nigeria will get a grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. government for technical and financial work on a power plant project in the capital Abuja, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said on Tuesday.

The money will go towards the 1,350 megawatt NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project plant and NNPC will work with U.S. firms GE and Continuum Associates, the USTDA and NNPC head Mele Kyari said at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Edmund Blair)