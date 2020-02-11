Occidental Petroleum: Climbs on 2020 capex cut, higher Q4 output forecast













** Oil and gas producer's shares rise 4.3% to $42.26 in morning trade

** Company cuts its 2020 capital budget to between $5.2 bln and $5.4 bln, $100 mln lower compared with its previous forecast; maintains its annual production growth forecast at 2% for 2020

** Also expects Q4 production of 1.4 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), higher than estimates of 1.3 mln (boe/d) — Refinitiv IBES data

** Says rise in Q4 production was due to reduced downtime, new well performance, and higher-than-expected royalty production at its DJ Basin among other reasons

** Expects to record about $1.7 bln in impairment and other charges in Q4 related to sale of its stake in gas pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners LP and costs from its Anadarko Petroleum purchase

** OXY has been selling assets and cutting costs since it outbid Chevron Corp for Anadarko last year, quadrupling its debt to $40 bln ** Shares of OXY slipped ~33% in 2019

