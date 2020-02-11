Oil companies rise as new coronavirus cases dip in China













** U.S. energy stocks rise, tracking an increase in crude prices which recovered from a 13-month low

** The number of new coronavirus cases slowed in China, easing some concern over the potential for lengthy destruction of oil demand

** S&P 500 Energy Index up 1.3% – Apache Corp , Hess Corp , Occidental Petroleum and TechnipFMC among top percentage gainers, up between 2.7% and 6%

** Oil majors Chevron Corp rise 0.9%, while Exxon Mobil jumps 1.3%

** Oil producers – Murphy Oil , Noble Energy , Callon Petroleum , EQT Corp and Whiting Petroleum rise between 2.5% and 7.9%

** Oilfield services providers – Halliburton Co , Helmerich and Payne , Patterson-UTI and ProPetro up between 0.9% and 1.8%

** Brent crude futures rise 1.9%, to $54.33 a barrel, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude up 1.5%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)