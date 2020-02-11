Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy













The extent of economic disruption from China's coronavirus outbreak may be underestimated, say economists, as the death toll in the world's second-largest economy from the epidemic soared past 1,000. Companies struggled to get back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday while hundreds of Chinese firms said they would need billions of dollars in loans to stay afloat.

Hello, and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. The death toll from the Coronavirus has soared past 1,000 in China with a record daily rise in fatalities. The World Health Organization says the number of cases outside the country could be just the tip of the iceberg. Its Director General says thereâs been concerning instances of transmission from people who had not been to China.

In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the United Kingdom today. The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire.

Now, sources in the banking world say hundreds of Chinese companies are seeking loans totaling more than $8 billion. They include Meituan-Dianping, Chinaâs largest food delivery company, smartphone-maker Xiaomi, and the countryâs dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, Megvii Technology, and Qihoo 360. They are involved in the control of the epidemic or have been hardest hit. The sources say companies seeking loans are likely to get fast track approvals and preferential rates equivalent to those offered to banksâ top clients. Now, the outbreak is starting to play havoc with big business get-togethers. Among the victims, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the headline event of the year for the mobile phone industry. A rising number of big names are pulling out. Amazon and Sony, just the latest to say they will not attend. Companies including LG, Ericsson, and US chipmaker Nvidia have also pulled out. Troubles too, 10,000 kilometers away in Singapore, the cityâs bi-annual airshow is feeling the effect of the virus. More than 70 exhibitors have pulled out of the show, usually a magnet for plane-makers, suppliers, and arms buyers. Major firms including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon say they will not attend. With Singapore having over 40 confirmed cases of the virus, public attendance at the event will also be limited. The show organizers, though, are putting on a brave face.

When you see less than 8% of the people or the participating companies had a pullout and for the remaining people who are here, we really welcome them. These are still the big players, the major players. The people who decided to withdraw, we respect their decision because really itâsâwe are putting out a platform. Itâs really their choice whether to come partipate or not to participate.

Now, Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher with investors seemingly hoping for the best. MSCIâs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by around a full percentage point. The Shanghai blue chips ahead by almost as much. Japanâs Nikkei was close for a holiday, although Nikkei futures trader firmer, while South Koreaâs KOSPI ended the session 1% higher, thanks to a surge in battery-makers. Now, crude oil rebounded along with the general market sentiment. Margaret Yang, a market analyst at CMC Markets, says the rebound is mild and might be short-lived as Chinaâs energy demand is likely to remain soft in the near term due to the virus impact. OPEC and Russia will need to come out with a cohesive output cut plan to shore up oil prices. Now a look at some other companies in the news. Samsung is set to unveil a new square-shaped foldable smartphone. Images of the device was seen in an ad break during the Oscars. Analysts say the Galaxy Zed Flip is likely to be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, partly due to a more compact screen size. Nissan will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwest in Japan, as the Coronavirus starts to strain the global supply chain. The Nikkei newspaper says the carmaker is finding it increasingly difficult to procure parts from China. Meanwhile, Hyundai is suspending production in South Korea because of the disruption to supplies. Chinese carmaker Geely says itâs in talks with Volvo about combining the two companies with listings in Hong Kong and Stockholm. Geely says the combination would have the scale, knowledge, and resources to be transformative. Geely Automobiles parent acquired from Ford in 2010, but has run it as a separate business. And thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.