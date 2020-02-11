Tallgrass Energy Announces New Commercial Officer and Intent to Establish Houston Office













LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced that Damon Daniels has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, further strengthening the depth of the company’s executive leadership team. In this role, Daniels will report directly to Tallgrass President Matthew P. Sheehy. Daniels will be based in Houston, where Tallgrass will open a new office to establish a presence in the nation’s energy hub and enhance customer relationships.

Daniels most recently was General Manager, Pipeline and Terminals Business Development, for Phillips 66, where he led the origination of new capital projects for crude oil and refined products logistics infrastructure and the commercial structuring and implementation of Phillips 66’s joint ventures for its new midstream projects.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Damon to Tallgrass,” said Tallgrass President Matthew P. Sheehy. “His proven track record spans all aspects of commercial activities, from identifying and developing large-scale projects to building and enhancing customer relationships. In addition, Damon joining Tallgrass creates the opportunity for us to establish an office in Houston, which will strengthen Tallgrass’ commercial presence and proximity to so many key partners.”

“I am looking forward to being part of the Tallgrass team,” said Daniels. “Building on the company’s already strong position, I believe Tallgrass will be a platform for new and innovative ways of engaging with customers throughout the energy industry. I’m joining a fantastic organization, and together we’re going to continue the company’s legacy of creating customer value.”

Daniels’ career in the energy business spans tenures at both Phillips 66 and Energy Transfer from 2008 to the present. Prior to that, he advised and represented energy companies in his role as an energy attorney for various leading law firms.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.