TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss – Cowen













** Shares of oilfield services provider rise 3.8% to $16.88 premarket

** Company expects to take asset impairment charges of $2.4 bln in Q4; 2019 revenue expected to be near $13.5 bln, the midpoint of its previously estimated range

** Co says adj. EBITDA margin for all segments to meet or exceed guidance of at least 11.5% for Subsea, 16.5% for Onshore/Offshore and 10% for Surface Technologies in 2019

** Brokerage Cowen and Company says worst fears removed with guidance update

** Cowen adds guidance seems to rule out a large miss; depending on mix, could be in line or even ahead

** Alta Corp Capital says news that margins are in line with guidance should be a positive for stock; overall, brokerages view release to be neutral to positive

** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 24.2% YTD

