Top of the Street: UK Banks, Ipsen, Scout24, Moncler, Neste













A round-up of notable broker activity this morning from Europe's top-ranked* analysts:

** Credit Suisse raises French pharmaceutical company Ipsen to "neutral" from "underperform", saying that the base business provides valuation support

** Kepler Cheuvreux ups Milan-listed utility company A2A to "buy" from "hold" noting that the company is successfully deploying its strategy of restructuring generation and consolidation, and that it pays attractive dividend

** Societe Generale cuts Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler to "hold" from "buy", citing an increasingly uncertain outlook in the short term for the sector due to the outbreak

** UBS downgrades Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste to "neutral" from "buy" seeing margin growth already priced in

INITIATIONS AND REINSTATEMENTS

** Credit Suisse starts coverage on four UK banks, with Lloyds Banking and Barclays at "neutral", Standard Chartered at "underperform", and the Royal Bank of Scotland at "outperform", noting that it prefers banks that offer "greater self-help potential to mitigate macro-related earnings pressure"

** Societe Generale starts German classifieds group Scout24 with a "buy" rating, citing the positive effects coming from the group's plan of selling its Auto division and most of its Consumer Services activities

(*Analyst rankings from Thomson Reuters StarMine. The scale is from 1-star to 5-star with 5 being the best. Analysts are ranked on earnings accuracy as well as relative performance of recommendations over trailing 12-month & 24-month periods.)