U.S. crude stocks rose in latest week -API













U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 7 to 438.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.3 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 136,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 546,000-barrel rise.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 557,000-barrel draw, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 111,000 barrels per day, the data showed.

(Reporting By New York Energy Desk)