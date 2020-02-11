U.S. natgas futures hold near 4-year low on milder weather, falling LNG prices













U.S. natural gas futures held near a four-year low on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices held near record lows.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.7 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.759 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:45 a.m. EST (1245 GMT).

If the contract closes at that level it would be the lowest settle since March 2016 for a second day in a row, and is within 15 cents of its lowest since 1995. If the front-month falls below $1.61 per mmBtu, it would be its lowest since September 1995.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 39%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

The premium of November over October , which speculators use to bet on weather next winter, rose to its highest since April 2011.

Global LNG prices in Europe and Asia held near record lows as the coronavirus cut demand for gas in China. Those prices had already been collapsing for months on mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas stockpiles in Europe and reduced economic growth due to the U.S.-China trade war.

Meteorologists projected weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn colder-than-normal from Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 26. The rest of the time it will be mostly warmer than normal. That is a little warmer than Monday's outlook, which called for cold from Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 24-25.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would only reach 120.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week and 120.6 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday of 121.3 bcfd this week and 121.6 bcfd next week due an expected decline in heating demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, fell from 8.8 bcfd on Sunday to a three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday due to declines at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana due to fog and some pipeline maintenance, according to Refinitiv.

U.S. gas producers are counting on LNG exports to continue growing spectacularly in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations like the Permian in West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018, 68% in 2019 and are expected to rise 30% in 2020, according to federal energy data.

Gas output in the Lower 48 eased to 94.3 bcfd on Monday from 94.4 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 93.9 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 7 Jan. 31 Feb. 7 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 7 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -103 -137 -101 -131

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 392 397 433 395 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 6 9 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 399 403 442 399

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 94.1 94.0 88.5 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 7.8 8.5 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 101.7 102.1 101.8 97.2 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.8 3.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.3 5.4 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.3 8.5 8.5 4.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 14.7 15.6 16.0 17.1 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.0 25.3 26.3 29.0 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 30.0 29.3 27.7 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.5 24.9 24.8 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.1 103.3 103.9 106.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 117.5 120.0 120.6 118.3 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.85 1.93 Transco Z6 New York 1.76 1.84 PG&E Citygate 2.64 2.63 Dominion South 1.55 1.61 Chicago Citygate 1.71 1.76 Algonquin Citygate 2.00 3.13 SoCal Citygate 2.48 2.75 Waha Hub 0.39 0.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 28.25 30.00 PJM West 22.50 23.75 Ercot North 21.25 17.25 Mid C 14.25 19.75 Palo Verde 19.38 16.75 SP-15 27.25 29.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)