U.S. oil may bounce into $51.54-$52.65 range













U.S. oil may bounce into a range of $51.54-$52.65 per barrel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The contract found a strong support at $49.61, the 123.6% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. It failed twice to break this support. The failures suggest the development of a flat.

This pattern consists of three waves. The current wave c is capable of traveling into $51.54-$52.65 range. A break below $50.34 could open the way towards $49.61.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

