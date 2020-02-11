U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILIT 02/10/2020 03:38 PM 02/10/2020 04:48 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILIT

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

A propane/propylene line was compromised during construction activities, resulting in emissions to the atmosphere and flaring from depressuring the affected piping.

Source 1:: Flare 8 56-61-8 Source 2:: Unit 10D Amospheric Release 10.2-0-0 Source 3::

Action taken:

The emissions were stopped by isolating and depressuring the piping to the flare.

