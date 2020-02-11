U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON – RICHMOND REFINERY













REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON – RICHMOND REFINERY

Description: Caller states that due to a flaring event, there is a potential release of SO2 in excess of the reportable quantity. Release began at 0417 hours and was complete at 0425 hours.

Incident Location: 841 Chevron Way

Source: CEMA,