U.S. REFINERY FILING – SWEENY REFINERY 02/10/2020 04:10 PM 02/11/2020 07:48 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING SWEENY REFINERY

Cause:

During a planned startup of Unit 45, there was a surge of overhead gases off a reflux drum, which overwhelmed a compressor in Unit 3. Due to suspected low molecular weight, the compressor surged and the unit relieved to the consolidated flare system.

Source 1:: Coker Flare 29-61-1 Source 2:: Flare 17 56-61-17 Source 3:: Flare 19 56-61-19

Action taken:

Operations personnel stabilized compressor and gas plant operation, by restoring normal operating pressures and temperatures.

