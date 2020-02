* Yesterday Brent crude oil tested below base of the monthly Ichimoku cloud

* Brent has traded above the monthly cloud base for over 2 years

* Oil dropped over 70% after last break below monthly cloud in 2014

* In December 2018 oil dipped below monthly cloud but closed over

* Following rally saw oil rise 35% or USD 19/bbl in four months

* February's close is key. Feb low USD 53.11. Cloud base USD 53.50/bbl

* Worth note. Cloud twists near USD 70/bbl Nov 2020. Twists often attract