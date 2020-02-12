AMA Houston Addresses Marketing Strategies For Changing Energy Landscape













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, presents “Power Shift: Adapting Your Marketing Strategy to the Changing Energy Landscape,” featuring a panel of Houston-area energy industry marketing experts. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the United Way Community Resource Center in Houston. More information and registration is available here.

“Transformation in the energy industry is moving full steam ahead and marketing must adapt,” said Erika Waters, President of AMA Houston. “We’re fortunate to enlist the expertise of the energy industry’s leading marketing professionals to share the latest in oil and gas trends, marketing strategies including SEO and SEM, and valuable competitive analysis and intelligence. Attendees will gain an understanding of the current energy landscape as well as where it is heading and what they need to do to stay ahead of the curve.”

Andy McDowell, vice president at Gulf Energy Information, a leading provider of media, marketing and market intelligence services, will moderate the panel that will feature Michele Wood, vice president of marketing at ION Geophysical; Andrew Chaudron, digital marketing and sales analyst at Peloton Computer Enterprises; and Sarah Salimi, head of marketing at ChaiOne.

This event is $45 for AMA Houston members, $55 for non-members and $35 for AMA student members. Register for this event and AMA Houston’s upcoming events at www.amahouston.org/programs.

