Big Oil's climate targets vary widely













BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as newly appointed CEO Bernard Looney looks to revamp the 111-year old company to ensure it does not fall behind rivals in its climate ambitions.

BP's planned changes position it ahead of rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell , Total and all U.S. oil majors.

Smaller Spanish peer Repsol has set more ambitious net zero carbon targets for the oil products it sells, but the much larger scale of BP's operations put its aims at the forefront of the oil and gas sector.

Investors and analysts say the various self-imposed greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets and plans set by the world's big oil and gas companies are difficult to compare.

Intensity-based targets measure the amount of GHG emissions such as methane or carbon dioxide per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.

The table below shows details by company (in alphabetical order): Targets Scope 1 Scope 2 Scope 3 Link to executive pay Details BP yes yes yes yes Bring net GHG emissions from

its equity barrels from well

to petrol station to zero by

2050

Reduce GHG intensity of all

products it sells by 50% by

2050 Chevron yes no no yes Lower upstream oil net GHG

emission intensity by 5-10%,

upstream natural gas net GHG

emission intensity by 2-5% by

2023

Methane intensity target ConocoPhi yes yes no Reduce GHG emissions llips intensity by up to 15% (CO2e

per boe) by 2030 per boe vs

2017 levels Eni yes yes no yes Net zero carbon footprint for

upstream by 2030

Reduce upstream emissions

intensity by 43% (CO2 per

boe) by 2025 vs 2014 levels

Forestation projects to

offset 20 mln t of CO2/yr by

2030

Methane reduction target Equinor yes yes yes yes Reduce intensity of Scope 1,

2, 3 emissions by 50% by 2050

vs 2020

Reduce GHG emissions incl.

methane (Scope 1 and 2) in

Norway by 40% by 2030, 70% by

2040 and to near zero by 2050

Reduce CO2 per boe produced

to 8kg by 2030

Methane intensity target Exxon yes no no no Methane intensity target Repsol yes yes yes yes Reduce net carbon emissions

to zero by 2050 (incl. Scope

3)

Reduce carbon intensity vs

2016 by 10% by 2025 (per

gigajoule), 20% by 2030, 40%

by 2040

Reduce absolute emissions by

3 mln tonnes by 2025 (incl.

Scope 3)

Reduce methane emissions by

25% by 2025 Shell yes yes yes yes Ambition to halve GHG

emissions intensity by 2050

(per megajoule)

Reduce carbon intensity by

2-3% by 2021

Use of carbon sinks,

forestation if needed

Methane intensity target Total yes yes yes yes Reduce Scope 1+2 emissions to

below 40 mln t by 2025

Reduce energy products'

carbon intensity by 15% by

2030 vs 2015 (per Btu)

Five mln tonnes/year of

carbon sinks by 2030

Methane intensity targets NOTE: 1) Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, such as a diesel generator on an offshore platform

2) Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as gas-powered electricity purchased

3) Scope 3 includes emissions from products sold, such as gasoline sold at petrol stations or jet fuel sold to an airline

4) BOE stands for barrels of oil equivalent

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)