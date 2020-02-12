BP: At session high after co sets net zero target













** Shares in oil major BP rise to session high, up nearly 1.5% at 1129 GMT

** Company says will aim for net zero on carbon emissions in oil and gas production on an absolute basis by 2050 or sooner

** Over the past two years, Europe's top oil and gas companies have ceded some ground to growing investor pressure to tackle climate change by reducing carbon emissions

** The FTSE 100 company says under plans, existing, largely autonomous business segments – upstream and downstream – will be dismantled

** By 1149 GMT, shares were the biggest boost to the blue-chip index

** BP added a new team has been created for integrated clean energy and mobility solutions; BP Group will be reorganized to comprise of 11 teams

** BP fell 4.9% in 2019, lagging the UK blue-chip index's 12% gain

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)