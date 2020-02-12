BP: At session high after co sets net zero target

** Shares in oil major BP rise to session high, up nearly 1.5% at 1129 GMT ** Company says will aim for net zero on carbon emissions in oil and gas production on an absolute basis by 2050 or sooner ** Over the past two years, Europe's top oil and gas companies have ceded some ground to growing investor pressure to tackle climate change by reducing carbon emissions ** The FTSE 100 company says under plans, existing, largely autonomous business segments – upstream and downstream – will be dismantled ** By 1149 GMT, shares were the biggest boost to the blue-chip index ** BP added a new team has been created for integrated clean energy and mobility solutions; BP Group will be reorganized to comprise of 11 teams ** BP fell 4.9% in 2019, lagging the UK blue-chip index's 12% gain (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)