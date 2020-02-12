Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE crimes in Yemen – sources













Britain, the United States and Turkey were on Wednesday formally asked to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters.

British law firm Stoke White filed the complaints to Britain's Metropolitan police and the U.S. and Turkish justice ministries on behalf of Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah, a journalist, and Salah Muslem Salem, whose brother was killed in Yemen.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)