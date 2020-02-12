Cameron LNG reduces gas intake at Louisiana export plant for planned work













Cameron LNG said the amount of gas flowing to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana declined this week due to scheduled maintenance related to commissioning of the second liquefaction train.

Gas flows to Cameron fell to around 0.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday and Wednesday from an average of 1.4 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv, a data provider.

The company did not say when the planned work would end.

There are two trains operating at Cameron. Train 1 started producing LNG around May 2019. Train 2 is not officially in service yet but has been liquefying gas since December.

The company has said it expects trains 2 and 3 to enter commercial service in the first and third quarters of 2020, respectively. The company has said the first phase of the project cost about $10 billion.

In addition, the company has said it anticipates making a final investment decision (FID) by mid 2021 to add two additional liquefaction trains, 4 and 5. Cameron LNG has said this second phase could enter service by mid 2026.

All of the trains at Cameron are designed to export about 5.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), or 0.65 bcfd. One billion cubic feet is enough gas for about five million U.S. homes for a day.

Just looking at terminals under construction, U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to jump to 10.0 bcfd by the end of 2020 and 10.7 bcfd in 2021 from 7.8 bcfd now.

That keeps the United States on track to become the biggest LNG exporter in the world by 2024, up from No. 3 in 2019 behind Australia and Qatar.

Cameron is owned by affiliates of Sempra Energy , Total SA , Mitsui & Co Ltd and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) . Sempra indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron.

McDermott International Inc and Chiyoda Corp are the lead contractors for the first phase of Cameron.

