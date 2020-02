** Shares of Canadian oil producer fall 3.5% to C$11.56

** Company posts a surprise loss in Q4

** Reports Q4 adj. loss of 9 Canadian cents per share compared to analysts' estimate of a profit of 11 Canadian cents per share – Refinitiv IBES data

** Company's refining and marketing operating margin more than halved to C$109 mln ($82.26 million)

** Including session's loss, the stock has fallen 12.4% so far this year

