Denbury Resources Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. (Central) to review fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results and to discuss the Company’s 2020 outlook. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.
|What: Denbury Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
|Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
|Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern)
|Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)
|Conference ID number: 13696091
A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 13696091.
Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.
DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383