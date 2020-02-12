Denbury Resources Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Conference Call













PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. (Central) to review fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results and to discuss the Company’s 2020 outlook. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern) Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international) Conference ID number: 13696091

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 13696091.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:

Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000

John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383