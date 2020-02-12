EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

02/07/20 01/31/20 Diff Pct Chg 2/8/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,077.4 1,070.0 7.5 0.7 1,100.0 -22.5 -2.1 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 442.5 435.0 7.5 1.7 450.8 -8.4 -1.9 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 261.0 261.1 -0.1 0 258.3 2.7 1.1 Reformulated………………….. 0.1 0.1 0 -5.4 0 0 39.5 Conventional………………….. 27.2 27.7 -0.6 -2.0 27.0 0.2 0.6 Blending Components……………. 233.8 233.4 0.5 0.2 231.3 2.6 1.1 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 24.4 23.5 0.9 3.8 23.5 0.9 3.8 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 42.9 42.6 0.3 0.8 42.1 0.8 2.0 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 141.2 143.2 -2.0 -1.4 140.2 1.0 0.7 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 126.0 127.5 -1.5 -1.2 123.8 2.2 1.8 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.4 4.9 -0.5 -10.1 5.1 -0.7 -12.9 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 10.8 10.8 0 -0.4 11.3 -0.6 -5.0 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 30.4 30.9 -0.5 -1.6 30.3 0.1 0.3 Propane/Propylene……………… 77.3 83.4 -6.2 -7.4 58.2 19.1 32.8 Other Oils……………………. 273.8 274.7 -0.9 -0.3 262.1 11.7 4.5 Unfinished Oils……………….. 90.3 90.8 -0.5 -0.6 88.7 1.6 1.8 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,928.5 1,929.5 -1.0 -0.1 1,914.7 13.8 0.7 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,293.5 1,294.5 -1.0 -0.1 1,265.5 28.0 2.2

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

02/07/20 01/31/20 Diff 2/8/19 Diff 02/07/20 2/8/19 Pct Chg 02/07/20 2/8/19 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 13,000 12,900 100 11,900 1,100 12,975 11,900 9.0 12,976 11,884 9.2 (2) Alaska……………………. 487 485 2 498 -11 485 494 -1.8 484 497 -2.7 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,500 12,400 100 11,400 1,100 12,475 11,400 9.4 12,476 11,384 9.6 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 4,008 3,202 806 3,846 162 3,345 4,854 -31.1 3,310 4,873 -32.1 (5) Imports…………………… 6,978 6,615 363 6,210 768 6,671 7,158 -6.8 6,652 7,280 -8.6 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,978 6,615 363 6,210 768 6,671 7,158 -6.8 6,652 7,280 -8.6 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 2,970 3,413 -443 2,364 606 3,327 2,303 44.4 3,342 2,407 38.9 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 1,066 479 587 519 547 499 492 n/a 317 273 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. 1,066 479 587 519 547 499 492 n/a 317 273 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 78 349 -271 541 -463 372 216 n/a 410 217 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,020 15,972 48 15,768 252 16,193 16,478 -1.7 16,379 16,701 -1.9

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,120 7,213 -93 6,752 368 7,182 6,768 6.1 7,208 6,794 6.1 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 4,972 5,022 -50 4,571 401 5,009 4,578 9.4 5,011 4,582 9.3 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,102 1,150 -48 1,128 -26 1,117 1,088 2.7 1,128 1,094 3.1 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,033 1,081 -48 1,029 4 1,048 1,010 3.8 1,057 1,017 4.0 (19) Other………………….. 70 69 0 99 -29 69 78 -11.1 71 78 -9.3 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,046 1,041 5 1,053 -7 1,056 1,102 -4.2 1,070 1,117 -4.2 (21) Net Imports…………………… -3,613 -3,152 -461 -3,215 -398 -3,443 -2,958 n/a -3,338 -2,828 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 1,745 2,588 -843 1,962 -217 2,137 2,117 1.0 2,076 2,166 -4.2 (23) Exports……………………. 5,358 5,740 -382 5,177 181 5,580 5,076 9.9 5,413 4,994 8.4 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -1,211 -607 -604 414 -1,625 -599 -310 n/a 111 142 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 230 196 34 223 7 205 209 n/a 203 209 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 20,968 20,835 133 19,114 1,854 20,736 20,807 -0.3 20,341 20,735 -1.9 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 8,722 8,933 -211 8,648 74 8,778 9,038 -2.9 8,701 8,927 -2.5 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,664 1,657 8 1,518 146 1,635 1,624 0.7 1,652 1,645 0.4 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 3,820 4,211 -391 3,767 52 4,080 4,308 -5.3 3,873 4,227 -8.4 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 152 312 -159 147 5 204 192 6.7 263 264 -0.1 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 2,090 1,242 848 1,375 715 1,550 1,678 -7.6 1,537 1,647 -6.7 (32) Other Oils………………….. 4,520 4,481 38 3,658 861 4,488 3,967 13.2 4,315 4,024 7.2

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… 395 50 345 631 -236 -98 1,896 -105.2 -27 2,045 -101.3