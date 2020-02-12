Empire Diversified Energy to Present at NobleCon16

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: MPIR) (the “Company”), today announced that its Chairman, Dr. Larry Chimerine and CEO, Mr. Frank Rosso will present at NobleCon16 – Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida – on the 18th of February, 2020, 10:30 am Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website, http://www.empirediversifiedenergy.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at the Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the NobleCon website and the Channelchek website for 90 days following the event.

The Company has identified a number of assets that it intends to acquire that are geographically located in the heart of the energy and raw material nexus of the United States — West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky, and has also identified barge and rail capabilities on the Ohio River.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for free at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Empire Diversified Energy Corporation

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a full-service company offering logistic and service solutions to the dynamic changing needs of the energy industry. The Company’s goal, based on years of demonstrable experience, is to develop a network of logistics and storage facilities to promote international sales of petrochemicals.

Statements contained in this communication that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements, including our plans to acquire certain assets, reflect current views of management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected, or described pursuant to similar expressions.

