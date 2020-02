Firefighters at Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery extinguished a pipeline blaze near crucial crude distillation units (CDUs) by mid-morning on Wednesday, company spokesman said.

The fire had been burning since shortly before midnight at the refinery after breaking out in a natural gas pipeline in a bundle of pipelines, extensively damaging the area where the CDUs are located.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)