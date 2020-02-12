Exxon eyes crude unit restart this week at Louisiana Refinery -sources













Exxon Mobil Corp has made preliminary plans to restart the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery later this week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Most of the refinery's units, including the three CDUs, were shut early on Wednesday after a natural gas line in a group of pipes caught fire late on Tuesday night, the sources said. The fire continued to burn on Wednesday morning in the pipeline area.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Louise Heavens)