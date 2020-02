Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday said it is responding to a fire at its 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana.

The fire has been contained to the area it occurred and there are no reported injuries, the company said, adding all personnel have been accounted for.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)