Freepoint Commodities Launches Startup Accelerator to Fuel Innovation in Energy and Commodities Industries

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Freepoint Commodities LLC (“Freepoint”) today announced the launch of its new startup accelerator, PointForward LLC (“PointForward”).

PointForward will partner with early-stage companies focused on a range of offerings (such as trading, logistics, and technology) related to the energy and other commodity markets. Each team accepted into the Accelerator Program will receive up to $100,000 in funding and invaluable access to Freepoint’s resources and mentors, in exchange for a small equity stake.

“We are assembling world-class teams, partnering them with our expert venture builders, and empowering them with a new program to kickstart their companies,” said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint.

PointForward’s inaugural class will run for twelve weeks commencing in June 2020 at dedicated space in Freepoint’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. On-site mentors will share their industry knowledge, business acumen and technical skills with founders. In addition, PointForward will offer participants weekly seminars with leading academics, venture capital firms and other industry experts. The Accelerator Program will conclude with Demo Days in New York and Houston at which teams will present to potential investors.

Applications and additional information about the Accelerator Program are available on the PointForward website: http://www.pointforwardaccel.com.

Accepted teams will begin to be announced in April.

About Freepoint

Freepoint Commodities is a leading global commodities merchant with presence in North America, Europe and Asia. The company provides trading, financing, and logistics solutions and services across a wide range of commodity markets, leveraging its expertise in global infrastructure and supply chains, and strong legacy in merchant energy and metals. Freepoint is headquartered in Stamford, CT and has over 430 employees worldwide (www.freepoint.com)

