Licensed Process Technology from Dow and Johnson Matthey Selected for New Butanol Facility in China













MIDLAND, Mich. and GUANGXI, China and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT) today announced China-based company, Guangxi Huayi New Material Company Ltd. (Huayi) has selected LP OxoSM SELECTORTM 10 Technology to produce butanol at a new manufacturing facility. Under this license, the plant will be built at Huayi’s integrated petrochemical complex in Qinzhou Port, P.R. China with an annual butanol capacity of 300,000 metric tons.

LP OxoSM SELECTORTM 10 Technology, licensed through Dow and JMAT, enables the efficient production of butanol with low capital investment and operating cost. Dow and JM provide its licensees customized plant designs, performance warranties, technical support pre- and post-plant start-up, ongoing technology updates, and more.

To date, the suite of LP OxoSM Technology has been licensed into a significant number of projects across 15 countries, representing a majority of the world’s oxo alcohols capacity licensed over the past 45 years.

“Our Licensing & Catalyst technologies continue to be an important platform for Dow’s long-term growth,” said Donna Babcock, business director for Performance Intermediates, a business segment of Dow Industrial Solutions. “We are honored Huayi has chosen to license our LP OxoSM SELECTOR™ 10 Technology for their new butanol production facility in China. Together with Johnson Matthey, we will help position Huayi to grow with customers serving a range of downstream applications, from paint and coatings to adhesives and sealants.”

“The new facility will represent our 55th license of LP OxoSM Technology in partnership with Dow,” said John Gordon, Managing Director at Johnson Matthey. “Our technology with advanced engineering design and services have generated value for licensees for over 45 years, and we are eager to work hand-in-hand with Huayi from start-up to ongoing operations to keep delivering that value.”

“We selected LP OxoSM Technology for our new facility, because we recognize the added benefit of working with long standing leaders in oxo alcohol technology, Dow and Johnson Matthey”, said Mr. Zhigang Qian, General Manager of Guangxi Huayi New Material Company Ltd. “We will be able to take advantage of production efficiency gains, ongoing technical support, and other valuable benefits through this license.”

Learn more about the LP OxoSM Technology offering at www.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers’ products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today around 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com. Inspiring science, enhancing life.

About Guangxi Huayi New Material Co., Ltd.

As a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Guangxi Huayi New Material Company Ltd. is mainly in charge of the construction, management and operation of Phase 2 projects, in the Huayi Qinzhou Chemical New Material Integrated Complex, Guangxi, China.

Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company is a large-scale stated-owned conglomerate in the chemical industry emerged after a series of asset restructuring, which is authorized by Shanghai Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Huayi has a history of more than 100 years, with its five core businesses covering Energy Chemicals, Green Tires, Advanced Materials, Fine Chemical as well as Chemical Services. Huayi has successfully established strong names with several China well-known trademarks and time-honored brands across its history such as Double Coin, Shanpai, White Elephant, Warrior, Baili, Winged Tiger etc. For more information, please visit our website at www.shhuayi.com.

