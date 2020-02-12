Longbow Capital deploys Validere’s AI technology to enhance the efficiency of portfolio investments

CALGARY, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Validere , a leading AI technology company, is pleased to announce a strategic relationship with energy-focused growth and private equity manager Longbow Capital Inc.

As part of the relationship, Longbow has started to deploy Validere's technologies, which optimize logistics, operations, and trading for oil and gas industry participants through real-time product quality data and prediction. Longbow will leverage Validere's platform to enhance operating margins and efficiencies at select portfolio investments.

“Longbow is always looking for innovative oil and gas technologies. Applying them to our investments to improve returns, and reduce the environmental footprint of the industry, is aligned with our investors' goals and what we want to see in the community. We've been very impressed with the recent progress in technologies serving the oil and gas space and believe this relationship with Validere is a great example of the multiple ways for us to interact with these companies,” said Curtis Birchall of Longbow.

“We're thrilled for the opportunity to work with an innovative entity like Longbow. They identified our technology early on as a way to enhance returns on existing investments without additional capital. Both ourselves and Longbow believe there is a bright future for oil and gas in partnership with technologies that leverage the immense amounts of data available in the industry” said Mark Le Dain, VP Strategy at Validere.

About Validere

Validere provides oil & gas organizations with real-time product quality data and predictive insights that optimize critical operational, logistics, and trading decisions. Validere was founded in 2015 at Harvard by entrepreneurs who recognized the enormous opportunity to bring data transparency and innovation to oil & gas. The company is backed by some of the world's most notable tech and energy investors including Y Combinator and Sallyport Investments.

About Longbow Capital Inc.

Longbow Capital is a growth/private equity manager that invests in technology-enabled businesses within the oilfield service sector, energy infrastructure, and upstream oil and gas producers. Longbow maintains a simple, disciplined investment methodology and acts as a long-term partner and as an engaged shareholder in a small number of high-growth companies.

SOURCE Validere Technologies Inc.

