Marathon Petroleum rises on reported buyer interest in Speedway unit













** U.S. refiner's shares rise 2.2% to $58.00 premarket

** TDR Capital and the owner of 7-Eleven convenience store chain said to eye MPC's Speedway gas stations and convenience stores business – Bloomberg reporter's tweet

** Bloomberg earlier reported MPC is exploring sale of the unit alongside an IPO

** In Oct, MPC said it would spin off Speedway into an independent public co, conceding to some of the demands of activist fund Elliott

** Up to Tuesday's close, MPC shares down 5.8% so far this year

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)