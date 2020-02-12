Media Advisory – Canada to Announce Funding to Support Energy Efficient Nova Scotian Homes

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support energy efficient homes in Nova Scotia.



A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. AST Location: EfficiencyOne

230 Brownlow Avenue, Suite 300

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, B3B 0G5

