Nicor Gas Makes Two-Year, $100,000 Commitment to Habitat for Humanity

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nicor Gas has made a two-year, $100,000 commitment to two local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to support construction of new homes for families in the DuPage and Fox Valley areas. Nicor Gas employees will also volunteer their personal time to aid building efforts at Habitat for Humanity locations across the state throughout the summer.

“At Nicor Gas, we understand how significant having a warm place to return to each day can be for families,” said Pat Whiteside, vice president of Business Support for Nicor Gas. “Our employees’ support for Habitat for Humanity is an extension of the hard work they put in every day to ensure our communities feel the comfort of home.”

This is the second, two-year commitment between Nicor Gas and Habitat for Humanity. In 2018, Nicor Gas donated $60,000 and 850 volunteer hours by employees, family and friends, who together helped build 11 homes for families through the Fox Valley and DuPage Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

“Nicor Gas employees get up close and personal with our families, transforming their lives forever,” said Jeffrey J. Barrett, executive director at Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity. “Our four-year partnership extends beyond funds, they give their hands and feet and minds and hearts.”

To date, Nicor Gas employees’ construction efforts have benefitted 54 families in Illinois, including work on Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity’s first Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant home in Aurora and DuPage Habitat for Humanity’s townhome development in Hanover Park.

“We are grateful for the continued efforts of corporate partners like Nicor Gas,” said Dave Neary, executive director of DuPage Habitat for Humanity. “They are actively supporting our vision of a world where everyone has a place of their own to call home.”

To learn more about Nicor Gas and volunteerism, please visit

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America’s premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

