Noble Energy: Falls on $1.16 bln charge, 2020 production outlook













** Shares of oil and natural gas producer fall 3.9% to $19.13

** NBL reports a $1.16 bln charge related to its Eagle Ford assets; expects sales volumes between 385,000 and 405,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2020, below estimates of ~416,000 boepd

** Co's Q4 results were hit by lower gas prices, while the weaker output forecast was on plans to not drill in Eagle Ford

** On an adjusted basis, NBL posted a loss of 5 cents/shr, smaller than analysts' average expectation of a loss of 8 cents/shr, – Refinitiv data

** Co expects 2020 planned capital expenditure between $1.6 bln and $1.8 bln, about $560 mln lower from a year earlier

** Stock rose 32.4% in 2019

