Noble Energy hit by $1.16 bln impairment charge amid lower gas prices













Noble Energy on Wednesday reported a $1.16 billion charge related to its Eagle Ford asset, becoming the latest producer to write down the value of its natural gas assets as prices plunge amid record U.S. output and a global glut.

Several large gas producers, including EQT Corp and CNX Resources , have reduced the value of their production assets in the last few weeks, with analysts and investors forecasting further spending cuts and write-downs by shale producers.

Noble also cut its 2020 planned capital expenditure by $560 million compared with a year ago, to between $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, joining peers in curbing spending amid rising investor pressure for increased returns.

On an adjusted basis, Noble posted a loss of 5 cents per share, smaller than analysts' average expectation of a loss of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year.

The Houston-based company's total sales volumes rose to 373,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 350,000 boepd last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)