Oil sector is unloved, but holding up under pressure – HSBC













** HSBC says the global integrated oil sector is holding up well despite combined pressure of price and margin weakness

** Brokerage upgrades Royal Dutch Shell to "buy" from "hold", saying its financial framework is not at a significant risk

** However, says Shell's current free cash flow breakeven is above average for the sector

** BP Plc and Total SA remain at low risk, and BP is HSBC's preferred stock with best company-specific catalysts this year

** Brokerage expects natural gas prices and petrochemical margins to come off their lows, but believes it might take until 2021 for them to move higher

** HSBC also expects a "sharp recovery in crude prices" if the coronavirus outbreak is contained with positive momentum returning to the sector in coming months

** Says risk/reward balance in the sector is strongly positive at present and companies are demonstrating a good resilience to weak macro conditions

** Oil prices have tumbled ~17% this year

** HSBC revises PT on these companies: Company Name RIC New PT Old PT BP Plc 595p 600p Chevron $115 $118 ExxonMobil $70 $74 Royal Dutch Shell 2450p 2520p Total SA EUR 56 EUR 57 ENI SPA EUR 14.75 EUR 15 Repsol EUR 15.75 EUR 16 Equinor ASA NOK 200 NOK 210

