Oil stocks climb as fall in new coronavirus cases in China eases demand concerns

** U.S. oil stocks climb after China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January

** Decline in new cases has driven expectations that fuel demand may begin to recover in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer

** Brent crude was up ~3% at $55.59 per barrel by 1610 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 2.5% to $51.2 a barrel

** Oil major Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp rise marginally

** Top gainers on S&P 500 Energy Index include Devon Energy , Marathon Oil , National Oilwell Varco and Hess Corp

** Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co jumps 1.8%, while Schlumberger NV up 1.3%

** Separately, Occidental Petroleum rises 2.1%; Bloomberg reported that activist investor Carl Icahn asked co to reveal if it got any takeover approach before agreeing to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $37 bln in 2019

** S&P 500 Energy Index gained ~8% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)