Oil stocks climb as fall in new coronavirus cases in China eases demand concerns













** U.S. oil stocks climb after China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January

** Decline in new cases has driven expectations that fuel demand may begin to recover in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer

** Brent crude was up 2.94% at $55.60 per barrel by 1406 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 2.34% to $51.1 a barrel

** Oil major Exxon Mobil rises 1.5% and Chevron Corp up ~1%

** Top gainers on S&P 500 Energy Index include TechnipFMC , Devon Energy and Cimarex Energy , all more than 3% higher

** Shares of Hess Corp , Marathon Oil , ConocoPhillips and Diamondback Energy gain between 3% to 2.68%

** Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co jumps ~3%, while Schlumberger NV and Patterson-UTI Energy up 2.5%

** Separately, Occidental Petroleum rises 2.1%; Bloomberg reported that activist investor Carl Icahn asked co to reveal if it got any takeover approach before agreeing to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $37 bln in 2019

** S&P 500 Energy Index gained ~8% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)