Premier Oil hits session high as creditors vote in favour of deals













** Shares of Britain's Premier Oil rise 2.9% to session high of 104.89 pence after creditors voted in favour of acquisitions and new debt structure

** Co says creditors voted on planned acquisitions of North Sea assets for around $800 million under a scheme that would allow it to delay debt repayments and issue new shares

** However, co says creditors' vote still needs to be formally approved by a judge in a hearing expected on March 17

** Shares rose as much as 3.5% after the announcement

** Up to last close, stock had risen 3.77% so far this year

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)